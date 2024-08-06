Kenyan High Commission In UK Issues Alert To Kenyans Living In UK

The Kenyan High Commission in the United Kingdom (UK) has cautioned Kenyans living and those traveling to the United Kingdom to stay away from protest areas.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 16, the High Commission said it was monitoring the ongoing social unrest across major cities in the UK.

The mission urged Kenyans living in the UK to be vigilant of their movement and to follow guidelines provided by local authorities.

“The Kenya High Commission is closely monitoring the series of social unrest developing in a number of cities across the United Kingdom. The High Commission wishes to encourage Kenyans living in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland to remain vigilant of their movement and follow guidance provided by the local authorities,” read the statement in part.

The High Commission asked Kenyans in the UK to register with the High Commission via the Mission’s website.

“For citizen registration: https://www.kenyahighcom.org.uk/citizen- registration. For students registration: https://www.kenyahighcom.org.uk/student- registration,” the mission stated,

Further, the High Commission called on Kenyans in the UK to contact the mission through email info@kenyahighcom.org.uk/immigration@kenyahighcom.org.uk or tel +4420 7636 2371 in case of emergencies.

The ongoing UK unrest started after three children were killed at a dance class in Southport in a stabbing attack last Monday.

The incident saw massive violent unrest in Southport, London, Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Manchester, Bristol, Hartlepool, Rotherham, Hull, Hampshire, and Belfast.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Thursday announced a new national violent disorder program to help clamp down on violent groups by allowing police forces to share intelligence.

“These thugs are mobile, they move from community to community, and we must have a police response that can do the same,” he stated.

