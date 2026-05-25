Kenyan High Commission Responds After Kenyan Student Died in Australia

The Kenyan High Commission in Canberra has confirmed the death of a Kenyan national, Sheila Chebii, in Sydney, Australia.

In a statement on Monday, May 25, the commission said it was deeply saddened by Chebii’s death and extended condolences to her family, relatives, friends, and the Kenyan community living in Australia.

“The Kenya High Commission in Canberra is deeply saddened by the death of Ms. Sheila Chebii, a Kenyan national, in Sydney, Australia.

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Kenya, the High Commission conveys its sincere condolences to the family, relatives, friends, and the Kenyan community in Australia during this difficult and painful time,” read part of the statement.

The High Commission acknowledged concerns that have been raised by members of the Kenyan community regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The mission noted that it is currently engaging relevant Australian authorities to establish the facts surrounding the matter.

“In this regard, the Mission is actively engaged with the relevant Australian authorities with a view to obtaining factual information and updates concerning the matter in accordance with Australian laws and procedures,” the mission stated.

The High Commission urged the public to avoid speculation and refrain from sharing unverified information as investigations and coronial processes continue in Australia.

“The High Commission is committed to safeguarding the welfare and interests of Kenyan nationals in Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Island Countries, and will continue to engage through the appropriate diplomatic and consular channels, within its mandate,” the statement added.

Chebii reportedly left Kenya on April 4, 2026, for Sydney, Australia, where she had gone to pursue further studies.

Her death was confirmed to her family on Sunday, May 17, barely over a month after her arrival in Australia.