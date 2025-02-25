Kenyan Man Arrested in Texas, US After Shooting Wife

A Kenyan national living in the US has been arrested in connection with an incident in which he is alleged to have shot his wife several times at their home.

The 42-year-old John Gitau Mwangi was arrested by police officers from the Killeen Police Department and taken into custody at Fort Cavazos following the tragic incident.

According to the police department, officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the 3300 block of Lakecrest Drive at approximately 7:16 p.m. on Friday, February 21.

The victim, a 37-year-old Kenyan woman Esther Gitau, suffered multiple gunshot wounds during the attack.

“The victim was pronounced deceased at 9:29 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Nicola James,” read the police report.

There were also two children in the house who were unaware of what had happened but were safe at the time of the welfare check.

Following an intensive investigation, detectives from the Robbery-Homicide Unit obtained an arrest warrant for Mwangi.

He was located and taken into custody at Fort Cavazos, the military facility where he was stationed awaiting further actions as investigations are underway.

“Detectives with the Robbery-Homicide Unit obtained an arrest warrant for the victim’s spouse, 42-year-old John Mwangi. The suspect was later located on Fort Cavazos. He is currently in the Killeen City Jail. Detectives believe this was a domestic violence-related incident and there is no danger to the public,” the department stated.

The incident comes barely two months after Nobert Matara, a man of Kenyan descent, was arrested in Delaware after the remains of a woman who had been reported missing were found in his vehicle.

According to police in Delaware and Maryland, the suspect was arrested after an investigation revealed that he could be a person of interest in a suspected love triangle.

