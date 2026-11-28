A Kenyan man has been arrested in California, United States, over the alleged killing of his wife and the shooting of his 16-year-old stepdaughter.

The suspect, identified as Muthama Martin Njenga, is said to have committed the incident on Thursday, November 26, 2026, on Thanksgiving Day.

The incident occurred at the family’s residence in Oakley, in the San Francisco Bay Area, leaving the local community shocked.

According to police reports, Njenga’s 50-year-old wife sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His teenage stepdaughter was also shot multiple times and rushed to hospital, where she underwent surgery but remains in critical condition.

The injured teenager reportedly managed to help two younger children escape from the house before seeking safety at a nearby location. The younger children were subsequently placed under the care of extended family members.

Njenga reportedly contacted the authorities shortly after the shooting incident and indicated that he intended to surrender.

The Kenyan national subsequently presented himself at a police station, where officers arrested him without incident.

Njenga was booked into custody on suspicion of homicide and attempted homicide, alongside firearm-related charges.

This comes days after the High Court ordered the extradition of Brian Kiprop Kiplagat to the United Kingdom.

Principal Magistrate Hon. Carolyne Mugo found that the requirements for extradition had been satisfied under the Extradition (Commonwealth Countries) Act, Cap. 77.

Kiplagat is wanted by UK authorities to answer charges of murder, manslaughter, perverting the course of justice and fraud by false representation in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Kenyan national Marianne Kilonzi.