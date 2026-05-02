Kenyan Man Confesses to Killing his Ex-Girlfriend in US

A Kenyan national living in the United States has pleaded guilty to the killing of his 31-year-old ex-girlfriend.

The accused Nobert Matara, aged 33 admitted to the first-degree murder of Tracy Nyariki back in 2024.

The Delaware Department of Justice said the incident occurred on December 17, 2024, when Matara attacked Nyariki inside her apartment in Newark, Delaware, and stabbed her 58 times before dismembering her body.

According to the authorities, the suspect placed Tracy’s remains in a suitcase before he fled to Maryland.

Police officers launched investigations days later and tracked Matara to Aberdeen, where they discovered the suitcase containing her remains in his vehicle.

The investigation began after the late Tracy failed to report to work, raising an alarm and leading to a missing person report.

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings described the case as beyond disturbing and difficult to comprehend.

“The facts of this case are beyond disturbing. It is difficult to comprehend this kind of violence. I am deeply grateful to our team and to the New Castle County Police who have worked tirelessly to achieve justice for the victim and her family. May it bring them some measure of peace,” she stated.

New Castle County Police Chief James Leonard, on his part, commended police officers and detectives for investigating the horrific incident.

“I’m thankful for the hard work of our officers and detectives at the New Castle County Police Department, along with everyone at the Delaware Department of Justice, who carefully investigated this horrific incident,” he said.

The 33-year-old Kenyan national now faces a mandatory life sentence, with sentencing yet to be scheduled.