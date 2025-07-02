Kenyan Man Found Dead in US

A Kenyan man, Evans Kibiwott Kangogo, living in the United States, was found dead at his apartment in Washington, DC, three days after he failed to report to work.

Gotabgaa International, an organization that connects Kenyans living in the United States, confirmed the death of Kibiwott on July 2.

His body was found after concerns grew among his colleagues when he uncharacteristically missed work for three consecutive days.

Kibiwott’s body was located at his Northgate apartment in Seattle on June 27, with a subsequent autopsy confirming that Kangogo had died three days prior, on June 24.

“Evans was found on 27th June 2025 deceased in his apartment, Northgate-Seattle (Washington), after failing to report to work for three days. The Coroner’s report indicated that he died on June 24, 2025,” the statement read.

The cause or manner of death was yet to be revealed to the public at the time of the publication of this article.

Kibiwott hailed from the Kipkalwa Village of Kapkoi-Chebior Sub Location in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The deceased was an alumnus of St. Patrick’s School, Iten, class of 2012, and the 2016 class of the Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology (JKUAT).

The Gotabgaa International community and his family are now seeking financial support to help repatriate his body back to Kenya for its final rites.

“Evans left a lasting impact on those who knew him. We are appealing to friends and well-wishers for financial support to help repatriate his body back home for a final resting place,” the organization added.

