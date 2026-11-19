The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has secured orders to extradite Brian Kiprop Kiplagat to the United Kingdom.

In a statement on Thursday, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said Milimani Principal Magistrate Carolyne Mugo found that the requirements for extradition had been satisfied.

The court ordered that Kiplagat be committed to custody pending his surrender to the United Kingdom (UK) authorities after 15 days.

“In a ruling delivered today, Principal Magistrate Hon. Carolyne Mugo found that the requirements for extradition had been satisfied under the Extradition (Commonwealth Countries) Act, Cap. 77.

“The court consequently ordered that Kiplagat be committed to custody pending his surrender to the United Kingdom after 15 days, within which he has the right to appeal the decision,” read the statement in part.

The court also directed that the warrant of arrest issued by the Westminster Magistrates’ Court be endorsed and ordered the investigating officer to prepare an inventory of items to be surrendered as part of the extradition process.

Further, Mugo issued directions concerning the status of Kiplagat’s identification documents and ensured that he would have access to medical treatment while in custody.

Kiplagat is wanted by UK authorities to answer charges of murder, manslaughter, perverting the course of justice and fraud by false representation in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Kenyan national Marianne Kilonzi.

The allegations of perverting the course of justice relate to claims that Kiplagat placed laundry beads on Kilonzi and removed her mobile phone from her residence.

The fraud charges concern alleged unauthorised transfers of money from Kilonzi’s bank accounts into accounts held by Kiplagat, as well as the alleged unlawful use of her credit card.

Kiplagat and Kilonzi began a relationship in January 2024 after meeting on WhatsApp. By September that year, Kiplagat had reportedly moved into Kilonzi’s residence.

The ODPP noted that the extradition proceedings were instituted to facilitate his surrender to the UK to face the charges before the appropriate courts.