Kenyan Nurse Arrested After Allegedly Sexually Violating Patient in US

A Kenyan nurse has been arrested in connection with sexually assaulting a patient who was confined to her hospital bed in Florida, USA.

The accused, Abedinecho Kyalo Katue, 46, was apprehended after a police officer spotted his white Range Rover on Orange Blossom Trail and confirmed an active warrant for his arrest.

According to the US authorities, Katue, who worked as a float nurse at AdventHealth, allegedly entered a patient’s room in January 2025 while she was bedridden and using a bedpan.

The victim reported that the nurse touched her inappropriately and told her the behavior was ‘normal.’ The suspect allegedly administered morphine through her IV without her consent to keep her quiet.

“I reviewed the audio recordings. However, some were very low volume, and it was difficult to make out everything clearly,” an officer wrote.

In one of the recordings, Katue can be heard saying, “I can’t remember the last time I took care of such a young, black, beautiful girl like you.”

Hospital staff were reportedly alerted the same day, and the nurse was immediately sent home.

The accused, however, disappeared shortly after and remained wanted for several months.

The Kenyan nurse is now in Orange County Jail, facing felony charges, and is being held without bond.

The incident comes weeks after another Kenyan national was sentenced to six years in prison in the United States after admitting to causing a fatal road rage crash on the New Jersey Turnpike that killed a fellow truck driver.

The 41-year-old Joseph Nyandwaro received the sentence on Friday, February 6, 2026, at the Gloucester County Superior Court after pleading guilty to second-degree reckless vehicular homicide.

The fatal crash occurred on the evening of June 22, 2025, along the northbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike in Woolwich Township, Gloucester County.

According to New Jersey State Police and court documents, Nyandwaro was driving a tractor-trailer when he became involved in a road rage confrontation with another truck driver, Osman Aden, 40, of Minnesota.

Investigators said witnesses observed Nyandwaro repeatedly blocking Aden’s truck from overtaking him. Dash camera footage and eyewitness accounts later confirmed that Nyandwaro deliberately rammed Aden’s tractor-trailer, forcing it into a concrete barrier. The impact caused Aden’s truck to veer off the roadway and crash into several trees, killing him on the spot.