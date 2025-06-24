Connect with us

News

Kenyan Nursing Student Dies in U.S Family Appeals for Support

By

Published

Kenyan Nursing Student Dies In US
Kenyan Nursing Student Dies In US

KDRTV News – Minnesota US:  The Kenyan community in Minnesota is in mourning following the sudden death of Kevin Omwenga, a 23-year-old nursing student studying at Oakwood College in Alabama.

His unexpected passing on June 19, 2025, has left his family and the wider diaspora deeply heartbroken.

Kevin, a compassionate and driven young man, had recently switched from accounting to nursing, inspired by his mother’s career.

“I want to be a nurse like you, mommy,” he told her words that showed the deep love and purpose that guided his life.

The Omwenga family, originally from Kenya, is now appealing to well-wishers for prayers, emotional support, and financial help as they plan Kevin’s funeral.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise funds for burial arrangements and help bring closure to a grieving family.

Kevin was the beloved son of Martha Omwenga and Ben Muko, and a caring brother to Helen, Abel, and Alexis. His sudden departure has left a deep void among those who knew him.

Friends and community members remember him as joyful, kind, and deeply spiritual a familiar face at the Kenyan Community Church and an active member of the Pathfinder Club.

“It’s hard to process. Kevin was full of life and had such a bright future. He was a light,” said a family friend.

Though the cause of death has not been publicly disclosed, what remains clear is the profound loss felt by the Omwenga family and the entire Kenyan-American community.

Messages of condolence and support continue to flood in from across the diaspora.

As the family navigates this unimaginable grief, they are calling on the community to stand with them – in prayer, in solidarity, and in generosity.

“Our hearts are broken,” said Kevin’s father. “But your love and support give us strength.”

To donate or support the family, visit the official GoFundMe link shared by the family.

