Kenyan Rescued After Being Irregularly Recruited into Russian Military

The government has announced the rescue of another Kenyan who had been irregularly conscripted into the Russian military.

In a statement on Wednesday, October 1, Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’Oei said Kevin Kariuki is on his way home after being rescued.

PS Sing’Oei commended Kenya’s Mission in Moscow for its efforts to rescue and repatriate Kariuki after the ordeal.

“A third Kenyan, Kevin Kariuki Nduma, irregularly conscripted to serve in the Russian military, is on his way back home.

“I commend our Mission in Moscow for the effort to rescue and repatriate Kenyans caught in this unfortunate and dangerous situation,” said the Foreign Affairs PS.

PS Sing’Oei also urged Kenyans to exercise extreme caution when pursuing overseas job opportunities.

“We implore Kenyans to exercise all diligence in verifying the authenticity of any foreign employment contracts and to seek advice from the Ministry, and particularly our Diaspora State department, should they have doubt,’ he added.

Kariuki is the third Kenyan rescued in recent weeks, following growing concerns over the irregular recruitment of foreign nationals into the Russian military.

On September 27, PS Sing’Oei announced the rescue and repatriation of three Kenyans trapped in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“Pleased to inform of the rescue and repatriation of three Kenyans: Shaquille Wambo, Pius Mwika, and Derick Njaga by our Mission in Moscow.

“The three are safe and on their way home to their families. Our Mission and our teams at headquarters are doing what we can to address the situation of those captured as prisoners of war. I thank Ambassador Peter Mathuki and the Team,” he stated.

Last week, 22 Kenyans were rescued from a house in Athi River, where they were reportedly being processed for travel to Russia.

The authorities believe the incident points to a wider network involved in the irregular recruitment of Kenyans into foreign military service.

