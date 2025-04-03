Connect with us

News

Kenyan Woman Arrested With Cocaine Worth Ksh270 Million In India

A 43-year-old Kenyan woman has been arrested in Mumbai, India, for allegedly smuggling 1.7 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated value of Ksh270 million.

The Kenyan national was arrested by Indian customs officials upon her arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Tuesday, April 1.

The suspect, who has been identified as Emily Rodha, had traveled from Nairobi to Delhi via Doha, with the illicit drugs hidden inside her trolley bag.

Indian officials said she raised suspicions that she might be carrying contraband because of her nervousness.

“During the examination of the trolley bag carried by her, the officers observed that it contained clothes and shoes. However, after removing all the contents of the said bag, the officers found the bag unusually heavy and on further examination, it was found that some synthetic material was affixed on the bottom side,” read part of the customs statement.

“On removing the said material, 04 transparent plastic packets were found glued to the bottom surface of the said trolley bag. All packets contained white powdered substance, which tested positive for the presence of Cocaine, a narcotic drug. We seized a total of 1,789 grams of cocaine from the passenger.”

Emily was taken into custody for questioning where she admitted that she received the consignment from another woman in Nairobi.

She was to be given Ksh100,000 in Delhi for the successful delivery of the drugs to some accomplice of Millicent.

This comes in less than a month after another Kenyan woman was sentenced to death in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC), Vietnam, after being found guilty of trafficking over 2 kg of cocaine through Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

The 37-year-old was reportedly hired in July 2023 by a fellow Kenyan to transport a suitcase to Laos, a country in Asia.

The Kenyan government is currently working to have her death sentence commuted to imprisonment.

Also Read: Gov’t Issues Update On Margaret Nduta After Diplomats Visited Her in Vietnam

