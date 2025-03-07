Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kenyan Woman Sentenced To Death in Vietnam

By

Published

9134 1000125105

File image of Margaret Nduta in court

A 37-year-old Kenyan woman has been sentenced to death in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, after being found guilty of trafficking more than 2 kilos of cocaine through the local airport.

The accused Macharia Margaret Nduta was sentenced on Thursday, March 6 by the HCMC People’s Court.

According to court documents, Nduta was hired by a man named John from Kenya to transport a suitcase to Laos.

She was instructed to hand over the suitcase to a woman in Laos and then return with unspecified ‘goods’.

Nduta was paid $1,300 by John, and her plane tickets were also paid for, according to the indictment.

The accused traveled through different countries from July 7 before transitting at HCMC’s Tan Son Nhat Airport on July 14.

Her flight arrived late and airport employees instructed Nduta to perform procedures to enter Vietnam, so they could help her book a ticket to Laos.

The arrest was made after officials checked her luggage and discovered that her suitcase had been modified with a second bottom where the cocaine was hidden.

In her defense, Nduta claimed she was unaware that the suitcase contained drugs when she received it.

Nevertheless, prosecutors said Nduta’s claim was to cover up her crime, and she has to take responsibility for the amount of drug she transported.

Vietnam is known as a major hub for drug trafficking in the Golden Triangle, a region where China, Laos, Thailand, and Myanmar meet.

Also Read: High Court Suspends Directive On IMEI Numbers Registration For Mobile Phones

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021