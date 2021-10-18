Kenyans Abroad: SDA Pastor In Minneapolis Forced To Quit After Raunchy Voice Note Begging Church Lady For Sex

A Kenyan pastor based in Minnesota, USA has been forced to step down after a private voice note he sent to a church member went viral on social media.

The pastor of United Central SDA Church in Brooklyn Park, Minneapolis, who is married and blessed with three young children and expecting another one in a few months, was forced to resign after he confirmed that the voice on the clip circulating on social media was his.

In the erotic voice note, the pastor is heard asking for sexual favors from a female church member who is speechless and shocked.

He then goes ahead and confessed how much he wants to bed the lady who begged him to change the topic.

The pastor, who hails from Kisii, officially confirmed that the clip was from him in a WhatsApp group called Mwanyagetinge Community forum.

The group is made of Kisiis who are living in Diaspora.

He posted a letter dated October 11 in the group also confessing that he has sinned, asked for forgiveness from the elders then resigned.

“Dear Elders, board members and church family brothers and sisters. Let me begin by stating that I am so sorry for letting you through this painful process of hearing me fall,” he said in his apology.

“As your pastor I will be the first person to admit that I have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God! I can’t hide from you nor can I hide anything from God. I have hurt you and my family and many people who have trusted me through the years…”

The pastor, who has a PhD in theology, went on to share that he loved working for the church all in all.

“It has been an eventful three plus years with you. I have laughed and cried with you. I have served you to the best of my ability. I have made friends for life along the way that I will cherish forever. I have watched people accept Jesus. I have run my race. I walk down that pulpit happy that the days God wanted me here are done,” he said.

He went on:

“I thank you for your support, for your prayers, for your care and for your love. I may be down now but I will be fine. My wife and I and our children are fine with this decision. Pray for us pray for me,” he wrote.

“I have cleared the matter with God and I pray you find it in your heart to forgive me. Pastoral ministry is a very lonely journey. I will rise again yes I will and yes we will because God is gracious I pray I make it to heaven and see my savior face to face. I pray you make it to heaven too.”

“Please accept this letter as a formal notice of my resignation as pastor of United Central and Mountain Experience SDA Churches effective immediately,” said the disgraced pastor.

“After a period of deep prayer and consideration, I have decided to resign on personal grounds. I truly enjoyed working with our flock preaching and teaching the word of God…”