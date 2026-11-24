The government has launched investigations into claims that hackers breached Kenya’s eCitizen platform and stole approximately 740GB of sensitive personal and government data, as authorities urged users to strengthen their account security.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 24, the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services confirmed it was aware of reports circulating online about unauthorised access to information held on the government portal.

The department said its technical and security teams were working with relevant government agencies to establish the extent of the alleged incident and determine the appropriate response.

“Protecting the personal data entrusted to the State Department is a priority, and the public will be updated once the investigations are complete,” the department stated.

Despite the reports, the government maintained that eCitizen services remained operational, assuring Kenyans that they could continue accessing government services as usual.

The department also advised users who reuse passwords across different platforms to change their eCitizen passwords and adopt strong, unique combinations.

It cautioned the public against suspicious phone calls, text messages, emails and links claiming to originate from eCitizen, warning that fraudsters could exploit the reports to target unsuspecting users. Kenyans were further urged not to share their passwords or one-time PINs (OTPs) with anyone and to report suspicious activity on their accounts.

The alleged breach was first reported by cybersecurity monitoring firm VECERT Analyser, which identified a threat actor operating under the name ByteToBreach as responsible for the intrusion.

According to the hackers’ claims cited in the reports, approximately 740GB of data was extracted from the platform. The alleged haul comprises 600GB of Know Your Customer (KYC) documents containing personal identification and verification records, 100GB of database content and 40GB of computer source code.

The attackers reportedly exploited a vulnerability in eCitizen’s file-upload system to execute malicious code through a web shell. VECERT also raised concerns about possible access to the platform’s OAuth and Single Sign-On authentication systems, which facilitate access to connected services.

The Social Health Authority (SHA), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Safaricom and National Police Service were listed as potentially affected institutions because of their links to the authentication infrastructure.

However, VECERT cautioned that the alleged intrusion, reported data volumes and possible compromise of the authentication systems had not been officially confirmed. The claims do not establish that the named institutions suffered separate attacks or that their databases were accessed.

The State Department said it would provide further updates through its official communication channels as investigations progress, urging the public and media to avoid circulating unverified information.