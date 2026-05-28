Kenyans and Other African Nationals Orderd to Leave Cambodia Before May 31 or Face Arrest

The Royal Government of Cambodia has directed all African nationals, including Kenyans, to leave the country by May 31, 2026.

In a statement, the General Department of Immigration under the Ministry of Interior said the waiver previously granted to Africans will officially expire at the end of May.

The notice also said that all affected foreigners whose immigration fines have been cleared must leave Cambodia on or before May 31, 2026.

“The Royal Government of Cambodia, through the General Department of Immigration, Ministry of Interior, wishes to inform all African nationals, including citizens of Ghana, Kenya, Cameroon, Uganda, and others, that the waiver granted to you will officially end on 31st of May 2026.

“All foreign nationals whose fines have been cleared must leave Cambodia on or before 31st of May 2026,” the statement read in part.

The Immigration Department warned that any foreign national found entering or remaining in Cambodia from June 1, 2026, in violation of immigration laws, will face immediate arrest either at airports or other locations across the country.

The department stated that offenders will serve a two-year jail term and pay a penalty of 8,000 US dollars before being allowed to leave Cambodia.

“Any foreign national who enters, remains, or is found in Cambodia from 1st of June 2026 will be arrested at the airport or at any location and shall: Serve a jail term of 2 years; and pay a penalty of $8,000 before being allowed to leave Cambodia,” the statement read.

The government warned that local police will begin arresting foreigners found hiding or overstaying in the country from June 1, 2026, before handing them over to immigration authorities for legal action.

“All concerned are hereby informed to strictly comply with this notice. The Royal Government of Cambodia will not tolerate any violation of our immigration laws,” the Cambodian Immigration Department added.