Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kenyans and Other African Nationals Orderd to Leave Cambodia Before May 31 or Face Arrest

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia

The Royal Government of Cambodia has directed all African nationals, including Kenyans, to leave the country by May 31, 2026.

In a statement, the General Department of Immigration under the Ministry of Interior said the waiver previously granted to Africans will officially expire at the end of May.

The notice also said that all affected foreigners whose immigration fines have been cleared must leave Cambodia on or before May 31, 2026.

“The Royal Government of Cambodia, through the General Department of Immigration, Ministry of Interior, wishes to inform all African nationals, including citizens of Ghana, Kenya, Cameroon, Uganda, and others, that the waiver granted to you will officially end on 31st of May 2026.

“All foreign nationals whose fines have been cleared must leave Cambodia on or before 31st of May 2026,” the statement read in part.

The Immigration Department warned that any foreign national found entering or remaining in Cambodia from June 1, 2026, in violation of immigration laws, will face immediate arrest either at airports or other locations across the country.

The department stated that offenders will serve a two-year jail term and pay a penalty of 8,000 US dollars before being allowed to leave Cambodia.

“Any foreign national who enters, remains, or is found in Cambodia from 1st of June 2026 will be arrested at the airport or at any location and shall: Serve a jail term of 2 years; and pay a penalty of $8,000 before being allowed to leave Cambodia,” the statement read.

The government warned that local police will begin arresting foreigners found hiding or overstaying in the country from June 1, 2026, before handing them over to immigration authorities for legal action.

“All concerned are hereby informed to strictly comply with this notice. The Royal Government of Cambodia will not tolerate any violation of our immigration laws,” the Cambodian Immigration Department added.

In this article:, ,

You May Also Like

World

Kenya Ranks Third in Africa in English Proficiency

Kenya has secured the third position among African nations for English proficiency and ranks 19th globally, according to the 2025 EF English Proficiency Index...

January 6, 2026

News

Kenyan voters in the eyes of Socrates

Rationale for Socrates’ rejection of universal suffrage Socrates did not think everybody should vote, not because he believed people were stupid, but because he...

December 23, 2025

Opinion

ANAMALALA AFRICA: The Movement Power Tried to Crush and the Continent That Has Refused to Yield

By Professor Peter Ndiang’ui, Fort Myers, Florida There are moments when African politics drifts, and moments when it ruptures. In Mozambique in 2025, the...

December 4, 2025
231231220458 xi jinping 122923 231231220458 xi jinping 122923

World

China Commits $50 Billion in Three Years to Transform Africa

Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged more than $50 billion in financing for Africa over the next three years, promising to help generate a...

September 5, 2024