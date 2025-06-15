“Kenyans Are Hurting, Mr. President!”Church Demands Police Reforms to End Killings and Abductions

Connect with us

Religious Leaders Appeal to President Ruto
KDRTV News – Nairobi: Kenyan churches are raising their voice against a growing crisis of police brutality, extrajudicial killings, and enforced disappearances in Kenya.

Religious leaders are now urging President William Ruto to reform the police service immediately – not to intimidate or harm Kenyans, but to protect their lives and dignity.

From a statement issued today (Sunday) by the Kenya Coalition of Church Alliances Ministries (KCCAM), church leaders said: “Kenyans are hurting from the ongoing police killings and abductions. We need urgent reforms in the police service and the security sector – to protect the people of Kenya, not to intimidate or abduct them.”

This powerful appeal emphasizes a deepening national crisis in a moment when institutions meant to safeguard the public have become a danger to their own people.

The killing of Albert Ojwang in police custody has ignited outrage across the country. His autopsy revealed severe head injuries and neck compression  which were clear signs of foul play adding to a growing list of cases where suspects have died under questionable conditions.

Despite President Ruto’s  pledge to disband rogue police units and empower oversight mechanisms, human rights advocates say the culture of impunity has remained firmly in place. Amnesty International Kenya, the Police Reforms Working Group, and other organizations continue to call for independent investigations and genuine policy reforms.

Kenyans are increasingly worried that their fundamental freedoms may be at risk if the police are not held accountable especially in the coming 2027 General Elections.

The church’s intervention underscores the urgency to reform the service and create a policing culture that safeguards, instead of threatening, the people it serves.

