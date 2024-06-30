Connect with us

Kenyans in Diaspora Reject President Ruto’s National Multi-Sectoral Forum

Kenyans living in Washington D.C, USA, have rejected President William Ruto’s move to establish the National Multi-Sectoral Forum to address issues raised by Gen Zs.

In a statement sent to the newsrooms, the Kenyans in Diaspora instead demanded that President Ruto speak directly to the Kenyan youths who are dissatisfied with his leadership.

They also demanded the immediate release of political prisoners and murdered protest victims’ remains from Githurai 45 that were allegedly taken by the Government.

“In his June 25, 2024 address, the President labeled Gen Z protestors as criminals in order to justify a return to state-sponsored repression. Despite withdrawing the Finance Bill on June 26, he avoided accountability for his own shoot-to-kill orders. His  Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has distanced himself from State sponsored murders perpetrated on Black Tuesday blaming security agents for extrajudicial killings,” read the statement in part.

The Kenyans in the Diaspora raised concerns about the IMF’s conditions imposed on Kenya that resulted in the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

“We demand that the IMF Mission Chief Haimanot Teferra take responsibility for her role in the creating the economic conditions that have fomented widespread civil unrest in Kenya. As the Diaspora, we are directly affected by over-taxation as we send KES 671 Billion in  remittances which are a target of Ruto regime and the IMF’s tax policies that budget corruption,” the statement added.

Further, they questioned the presence of US congressmen at the National Assembly during the debate on the Finance Bill 2024 which has since been rejected.

Additionally, they demanded the recalling of US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman by US President Joe Biden.

“We demand that President Biden recall the US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman who has become the Ruto regime’s official fixer and has worked tirelessly to legitimize his regime,” the Kenyans in Diaspora asserted.

