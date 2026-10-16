Kenyans in Qatar Show Up in Large Numbers as Diaspora 48th County Kenya Hosts Successful ‘Baba Legacy Edition’

Doha, Qatar – It was pomp, colour, and celebration as Kenyans living in Qatar turned up in large numbers for the highly anticipated “THE BABA LEGACY Edition” hosted by Diaspora 48th County Kenya (DC48K) on Wednesday, 15th October 2026 at the prestigious Infinity Club, 7th Floor, Strato by Warwick, Old Airport, Doha.

The sold-out event, organized by Wycliffe Adero – DC48K and Patrick Omondi – Fish N Fish, lived up to its theme “HUMBLE MAN – I WILL ATTEND, This Is For The People” as the diaspora community came together in a powerful show of unity and culture.

What The Organizers Said After The Event

“What we witnessed on 15th October was more than a party. It was the people coming together. Kenyans in Qatar and the entire Middle East showed up and proved that Humble Man – I Will Attend was not just a slogan but a movement. We thank everyone who made it a success,” said Wycliffe Adero, Organizer – DC48K.

On his part, Patrick Omondi of Fish N Fish said: “Fish N Fish is proud to have partnered with DC48K. We promised the best entertainment and we delivered. The energy, the sound, the love – this was truly for the people. Asante sana to our diaspora family.”

The event, which had gone viral days before with its bold poster “HUMBLE MAN – I WILL ATTEND,” saw a full house at Infinity Club.

Top diaspora entertainers Jay Jey The DJ and Javan MacAjudo kept the crowd on their feet until late, with a mix of Kenyan, African, and international hits that had everyone dancing and singing along.

Kenyans in attendance praised the organizers for a well-planned and successful night that celebrated community spirit.

Event Details:

What Happened: The Baba Legacy Edition – Diaspora 48th County Kenya

When: 15th October 2026 (As it happened)

Where: Infinity Club, 7th Floor, Strato Warwick, Old Airport

Entertainment: Jay Jey The DJ, Javan MacAjudo

Organizers: Wycliffe Adero – DC48K & Patrick Omondi – Fish N Fish

The organizers have promised more community events for Kenyans in the diaspora.