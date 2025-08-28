Kenyans invest KES 100B in DR Congo

Kenyan banking giants Equity Group and KCB Group have successfully navigated complex regulatory waters in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), securing crucial exemptions that allow them to maintain significant control over their lucrative subsidiaries. This strategic victory, announced today, August 29, 2025, positions the lenders to capitalize on the DRC’s burgeoning economic potential, particularly its mineral wealth, and reflects a broader trend of Kenyan investment in the region.

The exemptions spare Equity Group and KCB from “Instruction 18,” a directive from the Banque Centrale du Congo (BCC) that would have forced foreign-owned banks to dilute their shareholding to a maximum of 45% local ownership by the end of 2026. The rule also mandated that four unrelated Congolese shareholders each hold a minimum of 15%. The successful lobbying efforts mean Equity Group retains its 85.4% stake in EquityBCDC, while KCB Bank maintains its 85% stake in Trust Merchant Bank (TMB).

Equity Group CEO James Mwangi confirmed the DRC Senate’s “yielding” to the group’s petition, effectively removing the threat of a forced stake reduction that could have amounted to multi-billion-shilling divestments. The bank had submitted a formal memorandum through the Association Congolaise des Banques (ACB) to the DRC parliament on May 27, 2025, arguing that the absence of a provision for listed entities like themselves constituted a regulatory oversight.

KCB Group’s entry into the DRC market occurred in August 2022 with the acquisition of an 85% stake in TMB, a prominent Congolese bank established in 2004. The deal, valued between Ksh15 billion and Ksh20 billion, received approvals from Kenyan, DRC, and COMESA Competition Commission regulators, closing in December 2022. KCB opted to retain the TMB brand to leverage its local expertise and extensive branch network, aiming to enhance digital capabilities, trade finance, and cross-border trade opportunities.

Equity Group’s presence in the DRC dates back to 2015, with the acquisition of ProCredit Bank Congo, later rebranded Equity Bank Congo. Further expansion came in 2020 with the acquisition of 66.53% of Banque Commerciale du Congo (BCDC) for USD 95 million. The subsequent merger formed EquityBCDC, which has grown to become the second-largest bank in the DRC, boasting total assets of Sh656.5 billion, over 1.3 million accounts, and 74 branches as of 2024. In 2023, Equity Group increased its stake in EquityBCDC to 85.4% by purchasing an additional 6.6% for approximately Sh9.24 billion, valuing the subsidiary at roughly Sh140 billion. A compelled 30% sale would have been worth about Sh42 billion.

This development aligns with broader Kenyan investment trends, as data from KNBS, CBK, and KenInvest indicates that Kenyans have invested KES 100 billion in the DRC, primarily targeting its lucrative mineral wealth. The new EAC Mergers and Competition Rules, set to take effect on November 1, 2025, will further reshape the regional business landscape, potentially influencing future cross-border investments.

Meanwhile, other Kenyan financial institutions are also reporting strong performances, with Jubilee Holdings seeing a 22% increase in net profit for H1 2025, and KCB Group exploring ambitious plans to tap into the growing Islamic investment funds market in Kenya.