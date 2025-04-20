Connect with us

Business

Kenyans Pump KSh 36 Billion into 1-Year Treasury Bills as CBK Auction Draws Massive Interest

Treasury Bills CBK
Treasury Bills CBK

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) raised KSh 36.36 billion in its latest Treasury Bills auction held on April 21, 2025, signaling a surge in investor appetite for long-term government securities.

The auction was marked by overwhelming interest in the 364-day Treasury Bill, which attracted KSh 27.87 billion in bids against an offer of KSh 10 billion, achieving a performance rate of 278.7%. The strong demand reflects rising investor confidence in Kenya’s financial instruments, particularly longer-term options that offer greater returns and security.

Despite the high demand, the interest rate on the 364-day paper declined slightly to 10.07%, down from 10.23% in the previous auction. This trend was mirrored across all tenors, with the 182-day bill settling at 8.76% and the 91-day bill at 8.47%.

In contrast, short-term papers recorded weaker interest. The 91-day Treasury Bill attracted KSh 2.09 billion in bids against a target of KSh 4 billion, a performance rate of 52.1%. The 182-day paper performed slightly better, with bids worth KSh 8.8 billion against an offer of KSh 10 billion, translating to 88.6%.

Next Auction Set for April 28

CBK has scheduled its next Treasury Bills auction for April 28, 2025, targeting KSh 24 billion across the three tenors. Interested investors must submit their bids via DhowCSD or Treasury Mobile Direct by 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 24, 2025. All payments are required via RTGS by Monday, April 28.

Non-competitive bids remain capped at KSh 50 million per investor per tenor, with exemptions for state corporations and public institutions.

