Kenyans Storm Parliament Buildings, Destroys Property

Kenyans on Tuesday stormed the Parliament buildings in Nairobi to protest against the Finance Bill 20-24.

The irate protestors overpowered the police despite the police shooting a number of demonstrators outside the Parliament Buildings.

In photos seen by KDRTV, individuals were seen scampering for safety from the buildings as police worked to restrain protestors.

The protestors broke several windows and utensils in the parliament buildings. The protestors also set on fire a section of the Parliament buildings with others uprooting the national flag within Parliament precincts.

Members of Parliament sought refuge in the basement parking of Parliament as police officers kept guard awaiting backup and evacuation.

Others were evacuated by their security detail through the underground tunnel in Parliament.

At the same time the protestors set on fire the Nairobi County offices at City Hall while the police were engaging the protestors at parliament.

This came moments after the MPs had voted to approve the Finance Bill, 2024 that Kenyans argued imposes a wave of taxes.

195 members of Parliament voted to pass the bill while 106 others rejected it. Three votes were spoilt.

“The results of the division are as follows: yes 195, No, 106, spoilt 3. The ayes have it,” National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula announced.

The bill will now be forwarded to President William Ruto for assenting.

In the committee stage, the MPs proposed amendments including the removal of the Motor Vehicle Tax and Eco levy on imported goods.

The MPs also dropped VAT on diaspora remittances and the proposed 16 percent tax on bread.

