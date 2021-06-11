Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kenyans Demand Benjamin Ayimba, Kalembe Ndile Be Accorded Better Recognition

Kenyans demand Benjamin Ayimba and Kalembe be afforded proper recognition

By

Published

kalembe ndile l and benjamin ayimba r
kalembe ndile l and benjamin ayimba r

KDRTV NEWS: Kenyans have pushed the administration of President Uhuru Kenyatta to afford Kenyan rugby legend Benjamin Ayimba and former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile.

Two heroes who are being buried today have made mega efforts that are ranked in the scope of the national paradigm.

Benjamin Ayimba flew high the flag of Kenya when he became Shujaa captain and later coach and thus deserved proper recognition by the government of Kenya.

“Benja touched the lives of all the people who he came across in a positive way. He left an indelible mark in the history of our rugby and our country. A man of many firsts, he lifted the name of this country well beyond the wildest dreams of this country,” said Oduor Gangla, Kenya Rugby Union Chairman eulogised Ayimba. 

Ayimba, who died of cerebral malaria on May 21, 2021, aged 44, will be buried in Uranga, Siaya County.

READ ALSO: Francis Atwoli reacts to vandalization of road named in his honor

On the other hand, former Kibwezi Member of Parliament Kalembe Ndile is remembered as the son of a peasant farmer and self-proclaimed squatters` spokesperson: Kalembe fought for the rights of the landless in the country.

“It is unfortunate that death has taken from us the Hon Kalembe Ndile in his prime. He was a lively politician who loved and worked with everyone, and always held the interests of the country at heart,” President Uhuru Kenyatta eulogized Kalembe Ndile.

How Kenyans want the heroes to be recognized

Many Kenyans have recommended that two roads in the street of Nairobi be named after Benjamin Ayimba and Kalembe Ndile.

Kenyans hailed the efforts made by the two heroes in matters of national interest, and thus they deserve better recognition like other heroes.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya news.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019