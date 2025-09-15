Kenyans to Pay Ksh4.42 More Per Unit in September as EPRA Raises Charges

Kenyans are facing a significant increase in their electricity bills this September, even as the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced a marginal decrease in fuel prices. The latest adjustments, effective from September 15, 2025, paint a complex picture for household budgets, with the rising cost of power expected to overshadow any relief from cheaper fuel.

EPRA’s series of notices, dated September 12, revealed that monthly electricity bills will see an additional Ksh4.42 per kilowatt-hour (kWh). This increase is primarily driven by three factors: a substantial rise in the fuel energy cost, foreign exchange fluctuation adjustments, and a Water Resource Management Authority (WRMA) levy.

The most significant component of the hike is an extra 360 Kenyan cents per kWh due to increased fuel energy costs, which are calculated based on the operational expenses of various power stations. “Pursuant to Clause 1 of Part III of the Schedule of Tariffs, 2023, notice is given that all prices for electrical energy specified in Part II of the said Schedule will be liable to a fuel energy cost charge of plus 360 Kenya cents per kWh for all meter readings to be taken in September, 2025,” stated the EPRA notice.

Further compounding the burden, foreign exchange fluctuation adjustments will add 80.67 cents per kWh to the September bill. Additionally, a 1.34 cents per kWh levy will be imposed to account for the Water Resource Management Authority (WRMA). These combined adjustments mean that a household consuming approximately 30 kWh per month will see an extra Ksh132.6 added to their September electricity bill. For prepaid customers, this translates to fewer tokens for the same amount of money. For instance, Ksh500, which previously bought roughly 25 units, will now only purchase about 20.5 units, representing a decrease of nearly 18 percent.

In contrast, EPRA announced a slight reduction in fuel prices for the period between September 15 and October 14, 2025. Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene prices decreased by Ksh0.79, Ksh0.11, and Ksh0.80 per litre, respectively. In Nairobi, Super Petrol will retail at Ksh184.52, Diesel at Ksh171.47, and Kerosene at Ksh154.78 This marks the second consecutive month of marginal fuel price drops, attributed to a decrease in the average landed cost of imported petroleum products. The average landed cost of Super Petrol declined by 0.46 percent, Diesel by 3.38 percent, and Kerosene by 2.93 percent in August 2025 compared to July.

Despite the fuel price reduction, many Kenyans expressed dissatisfaction, viewing the minimal decrease as insignificant compared to previous substantial increases. As one citizen, Mkenya mzalendo, commented, “Dear EPRA, why would you increase the price of petroleum products by huge chunks of upto 9 or ten shillings then reduce the price insignificantly by few cents, what is the justification of such kind of reviews that continue to oppress mwananchi?”. Another, Alen Seli, remarked, “Price drop that can’t even buy a sweet!”.

The Central Bank of Kenya’s weekly bulletin, published on September 12, indicated a 2.5 percent increase in global oil prices for Murban crude, driven by potential supply disruptions from geopolitical tensions. However, Kenya’s reliance on imported petroleum products means that local pump prices are influenced by a combination of global crude trends and exchange rates.

The overall impact of these adjustments is a heightened “cost of living squeeze” for Kenyan households, as the significant increase in electricity expenses is likely to outweigh the minor relief from reduced fuel prices.