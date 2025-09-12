Connect with us

News

Kenya’s Ambassador to DRC Ordered to Refund KSh1.8 Million to KMTC

By

Published

Kenya’s Ambassador to DRC ordered to refund KSh1.8 million to KMTC

Kenya’s Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Eng. Peter Kiplagat Tum, has been ordered to reimburse over KSh 1.8 million to the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC). The directive results from an investigation into alleged financial impropriety during his tenure at the institution.

The order for reimbursement comes after a thorough review of financial records and administrative processes at KMTC, where Ambassador Tum previously served in a senior capacity. While the specific details of the alleged misuse of funds remain under wraps, sources close to the investigation indicate that the amount relates to expenditures deemed irregular or unsupported by proper documentation.

When contacted for comment, Ambassador Tum expressed his dismay but maintained his innocence. “I am deeply disappointed by this order,” he stated, “and I firmly believe that all my actions during my time at KMTC were in the best interest of the institution and fully compliant with financial regulations.” He further added, “I intend to cooperate fully with the relevant authorities to clear my name and demonstrate that these allegations are unfounded.”

The incident raises pertinent questions about the financial management practices within state corporations and the accountability mechanisms in place for public servants. The Public Finance Management Act, 2012, outlines strict guidelines for the use of public funds, and any deviation can lead to severe penalties, including surcharges and prosecution.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have yet to issue official statements regarding the matter, but observers anticipate further developments as the situation unfolds.

The decision to pursue reimbursement from a sitting ambassador signals a strong stance against corruption and a renewed effort to safeguard public resources.

