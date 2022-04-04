Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kenya`s Ambassador to Qatar Paddy Ahenda Dies in Hospital

The former Ex-Kasipul Kabondo MP succumbed to heart stroke after admission to ICU

By

Published

Paddy Ahenda
Paddy Ahenda

Kenya’s High Commissioner to Qatar, Paddy Agenda, is dead.

According to reports by the family, the government official and former Kasipul Kabondo succumbed to heatstroke.

“May uncle’s soul test in eternal peace as we pray for comfort for his wife, Millicent, children, family and Joka Sajni clan in Jesus’ name. Amen,” Said his eldest bro Gabriel Ochanji Ahenda.

The wife, Millie Agenda, who spoke to media from Doha, Qatar, said the deceased had been in the intensive Care Unit for a week.

Ahenda served as Kasipul Kabodo MP between 2005 and 2007 after winning the Liberal Democratic Party ticket seat.

President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed the deceased to serve as the head of the High Commission in Qatar in 2018 after rigorous vetting.

Ahenda dies barely two months after the death of Kenya’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Wilfred Machage.

Follow for more updates…

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay updated with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020