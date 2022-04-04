Kenya`s Ambassador to Qatar Paddy Ahenda Dies in Hospital

Kenya’s High Commissioner to Qatar, Paddy Agenda, is dead.
According to reports by the family, the government official and former Kasipul Kabondo succumbed to heatstroke.
“May uncle’s soul test in eternal peace as we pray for comfort for his wife, Millicent, children, family and Joka Sajni clan in Jesus’ name. Amen,” Said his eldest bro Gabriel Ochanji Ahenda.
The wife, Millie Agenda, who spoke to media from Doha, Qatar, said the deceased had been in the intensive Care Unit for a week.
Ahenda served as Kasipul Kabodo MP between 2005 and 2007 after winning the Liberal Democratic Party ticket seat.
President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed the deceased to serve as the head of the High Commission in Qatar in 2018 after rigorous vetting.
Ahenda dies barely two months after the death of Kenya’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Wilfred Machage.
Follow for more updates…
Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay updated with the latest Kenya and International News.