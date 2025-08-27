Kenya’s Bank Assets Fall to Ksh7.6T, Ending 22-Year Growth Run

Kenya’s commercial banking sector has experienced a significant and unprecedented shift, with total assets declining by 1.6% to KSh 7.6 trillion in 2024. This marks the first contraction in 23 years, ending a remarkable period of continuous growth that began in 2002. The Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) attributes this reversal to challenging economic conditions and an unstable macroeconomic environment.

The decline was particularly pronounced among large and medium-sized banks. Large banks, which hold the dominant share of industry assets, saw their total assets shrink by 3.5% to KSh 5.7 trillion, while medium-sized banks experienced an even steeper decline of 17.4% . In contrast, small banks were the only segment to register growth, expanding their asset base to KSh 576 billion, a strategy KBA suggests reflects a focus on niche markets.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) further elaborated on the causes of this decline, citing reductions in loans and advances by KSh 160.3 billion, placements by KSh 103.9 billion, other assets by KSh 1.2 billion, and balances held at the central bank by KSh 1.1 billion. Net loans and advances decreased to KSh 4.1 trillion from KSh 4.2 trillion in 2023, and deposit growth slowed sharply to 1.23% from 15.1% the previous year, ending 2024 at KSh 5.81 trillion.

A significant factor contributing to the cautious lending stance by banks is the persistently high level of credit risk. The gross ratio of non-performing loans (NPLs) to total loans stood at 16.4% in December 2024, slightly down from 16.5% in October and 16.7% in September, but still near a two-decade high. High borrowing costs for individuals and businesses were identified as the main driver of elevated default levels. In response, the CBK has reduced its benchmark rate seven times since August 2024, lowering it by 3.5 percentage points from a peak of 13% to 9.5%.

Despite the overall asset decline, the listed banking sector in Kenya showed resilience in other areas. Core earnings per share (EPS) for listed banks recorded a weighted growth of 25.7% in FY 2024, compared to 11.4% in FY 2023. This sustained performance was supported by an improved operating environment, easing inflationary pressures, and a strengthening Shilling. The inflation rate averaged 4.5% in FY 2024, and the Kenyan Shilling appreciated by 17.4% against the USD.

However, asset quality for listed banks deteriorated in FY 2024, with the weighted average Gross NPL ratio increasing by 0.6% points to 13.2% from 12.6% in FY 2023. This trend continued into Q1 2025, with the weighted average Gross NPL ratio rising to 14.0%. KCB Group, for instance, saw its NPL ratio increase significantly. KCB Group’s CEO, Joshua Oigara, acknowledged the challenges, stating, “Throughout the year, we did well to protect ourselves against slow business volumes by focusing on high margin plays and cutting on operational and funding costs.”

The Central Bank of Kenya increased the minimum core capital requirement for commercial banks to KSh 10.0 billion from KSh 1.0 billion, to be incrementally met over a five-year period. The move is expected to drive further mergers and acquisitions, especially for smaller lenders. Additionally, the CBK lifted the moratorium on licensing new commercial banks, effective July 1, 2025, opening the door for new entrants who can meet the revised capital requirement.

Digitization continues to be a transformative force, with a significant increase in the adoption of mobile and online banking platforms. Equity Group and KCB Group reported that 85.9% and 99.0% of their transactions, respectively, were conducted through non-branch channels as of the end of FY 2024. Regional expansion through mergers and acquisitions also remains a key strategy for Kenyan banks, with subsidiaries contributing significantly to overall profitability for groups like Equity and KCB.

While challenges such as high NPLs and cautious lending persist, the sector’s underlying profitability, strategic adaptations, and regulatory reforms indicate a dynamic environment focused on long-term stability and growth.