Kenyas Coronavirus Cases Rise To 191, 2yr-Old Among the Patients

(KDRTV)-The positive cases of coronavirus in Kenya have risen to 191 after two more patients tested positive for the virus on Sartuday – Chief Administrative Secretary reported

Among the three new patients was a 2-year-old kid whom the CAS said has no history of travel

All the two patients had no history of travel as has been witnessed before

“Both were picked by our surveillance teams. One is Kenyan and the other foreigner,” she said.

The two new positive cases of coronavirus are from both Mombasa and Nairobi after 491 people were quarantined and tested

The total of coronavirus cases in Kenya is now 191 while 109 are males while 82 are female

According to the CAS, 2, 054 contacts have been monitored and so far, 1546 have been released to go home

However, the number of contacts that are being followed are 581

KDRTV also understands that two more people who tested positive for coronavirus have been discharged making the number of recovered patient in Kenya to be 24