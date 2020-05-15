Kenya`s Coronavirus Tally Escalates To 781 As 23 More Cases Reported, 3 Dies

(KDRTV)-Health Ministry Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman announced on Friday that 23 more people have contracted coronavirus raising the tally to 781

According to the CAS, out of the 23 cases 5 are females while 18 are males aged between 24 and 85 years old

The tally rose after the Health Ministry tested 2100 samples in the last 24 hours

Out of the COVID-19 cases which were spread in five counties, Nairobi having 11 cases, Mombasa having 5 cases, Kajiado having 3 while Kambu ahd Wajir each had two cases.

In Nairobi the 11 cases were spread as follows: Embakassi-6, Kamkunji-2, Lang`ata-2, and Starehe (1)

On the other side all cases from Mombasa, the cases were spread as follows; Likoi -5, Mvita-4, Jomvu -2 and Nyali 1

In Kajiado three cases were reported at the Namanga border while one case was reported in Loitoktok.

In Nairobi, Kibra and Eastleigh had two cases each

According to the report, in Uasin Gishu, the single cases was recorded in Turbo

The country also recorded two more death bring the total number of fatalities to 42.

At the same time, the ministry also announced that three more patients recovered from the coronavirus bringing the total number of recoveries to 284.