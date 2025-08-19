Connect with us

Kenya’s High-Stakes Bet: Ksh 271M Lobbying Drive to Protect U.S. Trade Future

Kenya’s lobbying gamble to secure post AGOA U.S. trade access
Kenya is reportedly investing Ksh 271 million (approximately $1.8 million USD) in Washington D.C. based lobbyists Continental Strategy. This significant expenditure comes as the East African nation grapples with the impending expiration of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) in September 2025 and the re-imposition of U.S. trade tariffs, including a 10% baseline tariff on Kenyan exports to the U.S.

The Ministry of Trade and Investment is dispatching a delegation, led by Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui and Trade Principal Secretary Regina Ombam, to Washington D.C. for a three-day visit. Their agenda includes crucial talks with senior U.S. trade officials and the American private sector through the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

“The central focus of the discussions is securing Kenya’s long-term trade and investment interests, with particular attention to safeguarding Kenya’s exports beyond the expiry of AGOA and addressing tariff measures impacting our broader export portfolio,” stated CS Kinyanjui.

The urgency stems from the recent U.S. tariff regime, which saw President Donald Trump issue Executive Order 14257 on April 2, 2025, imposing extensive tariffs on imports from 190 countries. While some key commodities like petroleum and minerals are exempt, Kenyan exports, particularly textiles and apparel, face a 10% baseline tariff. This is a visible increase from the previous average tariff of 0.3% under AGOA, representing a more than 30-fold increase.

The lobbying effort also coincides with heightened scrutiny from U.S. legislators regarding Kenya’s international relations. Reports indicate that U.S. lawmakers are reviewing Kenya’s Major Non-NATO Ally (MNNA) status, awarded by the Biden administration, due to President William Ruto’s deepening ties with China, Russia, and Iran.

Senator James Risch has proposed an amendment to Congress to review Kenya’s efforts in combating violent extremism, its contributions to peacekeeping, and its military and security relationships with these nations.

The potential loss of MNNA status could impact Kenya’s eligibility for U.S. loans for cooperative research, development, testing, or evaluation. This geopolitical balancing act adds another layer of complexity to Kenya’s trade negotiations.

While the U.S. administration temporarily suspended higher country-specific tariffs for most nations until July 8, 2025, the 10% baseline tariff remains, pushing Kenya to seek a new free-trade agreement to replace AGOA’s benefits.

