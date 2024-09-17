Kenya’s Jean Njeri Kamau Appointed As United Nations Resident Coordinator in Guyana

The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Jean Njeri Kamau of Kenya as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Guyana.

In a statement, the UN said the appointment of Njeri was approved by the host government and is effective 15 September.

Njeri boasts more than 20 years of experience in human rights, development, political governance, and institutional development.

She recently served as Kenya’s Ambassador to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union.

Previously, Njeri served as a diplomat in the Republic of South Africa, the Kingdom of Eswatini, the Kingdom of Lesotho, and Washington DC.

Before joining the diplomatic service, she worked in multiple roles in the public sector and civil society, including as Country Director for Action Aid International in Kenya and Lesotho and as the first Executive Director for the Federation of Women Lawyers, Kenya.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Law from the University of Nairobi and a master’s degree in Democratic Studies from the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom.

A UN resident coordinator is the designated representative of the UN Secretary-General and reports to them.

In the new role, Njeri will be tasked with representing Guterres to the Government, civil society, and other sectors of the country to address its needs, priorities, and challenges.

She will also be tasked with coordinating operational activities to develop the country’s efforts to implement the 2030 Agenda, in addition to promoting and advocating for the fundamental values, standards, and principles of the UN Charter, including respect for and protection of human rights.