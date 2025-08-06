Kenya’s Non-NATO Ally Status At Risk As US Senator Proposes Review Over Links to RSF, China

The United States (US) Congress is set to review Kenya’s designation as a non-North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ally.

This follows US Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairperson Jim Risch’s proposed amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026.

Kenya secured the non-NATO status during President William Ruto’s State visit to the USA in May 2024.

Risch now wants the US Secretary of State, in coordination with other officials, to assess Kenya’s designation as a non-NATO ally, within 90 days, and a report submitted to Congress within 180 days after the enactment of the Act.

Specifically, the review will assess Kenya’s foreign and diplomatic policies, such as its alignment with the United States and its engagements with China, Russia, and Iran.

“A detailed description of the military and security relationship of the Government of Kenya with the People’s Republic of China, the Russian Federation, and Iran, including any engagements, agreements, or joint activities since June 24, 2024,” read part of an excerpt from the US Congress website.

The review will also scrutinize the relationships of the Kenyan Government and key officials of Kenya with violent extremist organizations, including the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and al-Shabaab.

Further, the review will assess Kenya’s use of US security assistance and intelligence support and sharing, including the potential impact on state and non-state-sponsored actions against civilians such as abductions, torture, renditions, and other forms of violence.

The non-NATO ally status enables Kenya to acquire more sophisticated weaponry from the United States and engage in closer security cooperation.

Also Read: Jim Risch Raises Fresh Concerns Over Kenya’s Relationship with China