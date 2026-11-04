Kenya’s Phoebe Okowa Re-elected International Court of Justice Judge

Kenya’s Professor Phoebe Okowa has been re-elected to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for a full nine-year term.

Okowa was among five candidates elected to the ICJ for the 2027–2036 term, alongside representatives from the United Kingdom, France, Jordan, and Singapore.

She secured the required majority of votes in both the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council on Tuesday.

The victory came after Sierra Leone withdrew its candidate, Professor Charles Chernor Jalloh, and threw its support behind Okowa.

President William Ruto, in a statement, congratulated Okowa, describing her win as a moment of great pride for the country.

“Congratulations to Phoebe Okowa on your election as a Judge of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), after securing the requisite majority votes at both the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council.

“Your election is a moment of great pride for Kenya and a powerful affirmation of the depth of legal expertise, integrity and excellence that our country continues to contribute to the international community,” he wrote.

The Head of State wished Professor Okowa success as she prepares to take up her nine-year mandate beginning in 2027, urging her to uphold international law and advance the peaceful resolution of disputes among nations.

“As you take up this distinguished responsibility, we wish you great success in discharging your mandate with diligence and in advancing the ICJ’s mission of upholding international law and promoting the peaceful resolution of disputes among nations. Kenya is proud of you,” he added.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei welcomed Okowa’s victory, describing it as a moment of immense pride for Kenya and congratulating the other successful candidates.

“It is with immense pride that I welcome the election of Judge Phoebe Okowa to the International Court of Justice for the 2027-2036 term, and congratulate Judges from the UK, France, Singapore and Jordan on joining the Court,” he stated.