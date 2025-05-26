Kenya’s Public Universities on the Brink As 23 Institutions Facing Financial Constrains Amid Shocking Mismanagement

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Kenya’s public university system is in crisis. Head of Public Service Felix Koskei has sounded the alarm that 23 public universities are technically insolvent, plagued by financial mismanagement, political interference, and weak governance. His warning has ignited a nationwide reckoning over the future of higher education.

Koskei’s exposes a sector in free fall, where vice chancellors and university councils have allowed corruption, bloated wage bills, and unsustainable debts to choke academic progress. Once envisioned as pillars of national development, institutions like The University of Nairobi, Moi University, and the Technical University of Kenya now officially declared insolvent—are shadows of their former selves.

“Forensic audits underway are not just financial reviews but they are a searchlight into deep-rooted rot,” Koskei warned, urging an urgent pivot to transparency, revenue diversification, and real-time financial reporting. He declared that institutions operating in defiance of lawful authority and without financial discipline will no longer be tolerated.

Koskei placed the blame squarely on poor leadership and tribalized appointments that have reduced some universities to personal empires. Leadership succession must be driven by competence and merit not ethnicity or political favours. He called on civil servants to brace for a new era of zero tolerance for wastage, impunity, and defiance of government policy.

The crisis doesn’t stop at universities. Koskei also highlighted technical and vocational institutions, branding them the “foundation” of Kenya’s education system. He demanded swift reforms, from modernising curricula to aligning training with industry needs. Gender inclusion, disability support, and regional program tailoring were cited as key to transforming technical education into a driver of employment and innovation.

Koskei’s final warning was unambiguous as he stated that the University councils must stop acting like passive spectators and reclaim their governance roles. Performance contracts must be enforced. Institutional planning must replace short-term survival tactics.

Kenya’s youths and its future are watching closely. What is at stake is not just the survival of 23 universities, but the credibility and sustainability of the country’s entire education system. Without reform, the cost will not just be financial. It will be generational.