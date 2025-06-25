Kenya’s Streets Ablaze: Deadly Anniversary of Gen Z Protests Rocks Nation

A year after the bloody anti-Finance Bill demonstrations shook Kenya, streets across the nation have once again exploded in rage and grief as Gen Z-led anniversary protests turned deadly. At least six people have been confirmed dead and dozens injured in renewed unrest that has gripped Nairobi, Machakos, Nakuru, Nyeri, Kisii, Eldoret, Mombasa, and other towns, amid accusations of police brutality, a media blackout, and growing public frustration.

The protests were intended to honor the over 60 people killed during the June 25, 2024 protests, including 29-year-old Rex Masai, 14-year-old Kennedy Onyango, and 27-year-old Eric Shieni. But they have now become a fresh site of bloodshed, triggering renewed anger and nationwide condemnation.

In Molo, a Form Three student from Njenga Karume Secondary School was fatally shot by police. Four others were hospitalized with serious injuries as protests paralyzed businesses. In Matuu, Machakos County, a protester was shot dead after demonstrators tried to storm the Matuu Police Station, while several others were injured in the confrontation. Hospital officials confirmed two deaths in Matuu and Ol Kalou, both resulting from gunshot wounds, pushing the national fatality tally to at least six.

Nairobi was particularly tense, with two peaceful protesters shot dead – one in Pipeline Estate, Embakasi, and another in the Nairobi CBD, activating outrage and calls for mass resistance. “We must retaliate. Our voices must be heard. This is too much,” read one viral post on X (formerly Twitter), encapsulating the public sentiment.

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) also reported receiving over 56 protest-related casualties, most with bullet wounds, and medical officials warned the toll could rise as unrest spreads.

Protesters barricaded roads, lit bonfires, and chanted “Ruto Must Go” and “We Want Justice,” especially near Parliament and State House. Police responded with live bullets and tear gas, igniting fears of another deadly crackdown.

The Kenyan government also shut down major television stations, including Citizen TV and NTV, accusing them of defying a Communications Authority (CA) order to halt live protest coverage. Legal experts and media stakeholders, including former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, slammed the blackout as unconstitutional, violating Articles 33 and 34 on freedom of expression and media independence.

The Katiba Institute has since filed a legal challenge against police barricades, terming them unlawful and a violation of Kenyans’ right to peaceful assembly. Meanwhile, the recent custodial death of activist Albert Ojwang, with an autopsy contradicting police claims of suicide, has further inflamed public outrage.

While President William Ruto has called for peace, rights groups say state response remains brutal and unchecked. But Kenya’s youth are not backing down.

In the words of one protester: “We are not just remembering the fallen. We are fighting so that no more names are added to that list.”