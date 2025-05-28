Connect with us

News

Kenyatta University Ordered to Pay Student Sh850,000 Over Missing Marks

Kenyatta University
Kenyatta University

KDRTV NEWS – Kenyatta University:  Thousands of university students in Kenya have faced significant delays in graduating due to lecturers failing to submit their marks for computation and consideration for the award of various degrees. A recent case involving Kenyatta University (KU) has brought this issue to the forefront, with the institution agreeing to pay a student Sh850,000 in compensation.

The “Missing Marks” Conundrum

The problem of “missing marks” has been a persistent issue in Kenyan universities, with students often left in limbo as they await the processing of their results. In some cases, students have been forced to repeat entire academic years due to the failure of lecturers to submit their marks on time. This has not only caused financial hardship but also emotional distress for the affected students.

Kenyatta University Takes Responsibility

Kenyatta University has been ordered to compensate a former student Sh850,000 after failing to file her examination marks in time – a bureaucratic blunder that delayed her graduation and career progress.

The student, who had completed all her coursework, was denied timely graduation after lecturers failed to submit her marks for computation, a case that echoes the plight of thousands of students in Kenyan universities. The ruling, delivered by the court, not only serves justice to the aggrieved student but also sets a critical precedent in higher education accountability.

Kenyatta University, has taken responsibility for the “missing marks” debacle, acknowledging that the institution’s failure to process the student’s results in a timely manner was a breach of its duty of care. The university’s decision to compensate the student is seen as a significant step towards addressing this long-standing issue.

Implications for Kenyan Universities

The KU case is likely to have far-reaching implications for Kenyan universities, highlighting the need for institutions to put in place measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. As the university sector continues to evolve, it is imperative that institutions prioritize the timely processing of student results to avoid such costly delays.

