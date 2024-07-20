Kericho County Land Survey Boss Arrested Over Extortion

The Head of Land Survey in Kericho County Government, Mr. Ismail Kipngeno Koskei, has been arrested by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

In a statement on Saturday, July 20, EACC said the suspect was apprehended after demanding for a Sh 200,00 bribe from a member of the public to facilitate a land transaction.

According to EACC, the land in question has been registered in the name of the complainant’s late mother and had been incorrectly combined with Brooke Market County Council of Kipsigis.

“Koskei was apprehended by EACC detectives after demanding Kes.200,000 from a member of the public to facilitate a land transaction. The complainant’s plot, registered in the name of their late mother, had been incorrectly combined with Brooke Market County Council of Kipsigis,” read the statement in part.

The Land Survey office separated the plot from Brooke Market, but the suspect insisted on a Ksh 200,000 bribe to release the new title.

Koskei was nabbed in his office in Kericho after he received Kes.100,000 as the initial deposit for the demanded Ksh 200,000 bribe.

He was taken to EACC South Rift Regional Offices in Nakuru, where he recorded a statement and is currently detained at Nakuru Central Police Station.

The complainant who is a resident of Anaibkoi Sub-County, refused to succumb to the bribe demands and instead sought help from EACC.

“This incident reflects numerous similar cases across the country where land officials demand bribes before providing services. The Commission is intensifying enforcement action against corrupt land officials and encourages service seekers to always report such instances,” EACC stated.

Also Read: 11 County Officials Arrested By EACC Over Ksh 17 Million Scam