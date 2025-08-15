Kericho Governor Eric Mutai Impeached

Kericho Governor Eric Mutai has been impeached by the Kericho County Assembly for the second time.

Governor Mutai was impeached after a decisive vote held on Friday, August 15afternoon at the County Assembly.

Of the 47 Members of the County Assembly (MCAs), 33 voted in favour of the motion to remove him from office, while 14 opposed it.

The impeachment motion accused Governor Mutai of gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office, and mismanagement of county resources.

Kericho County Assembly Speaker, Patrick Mutai, announced the results, indicating that the process will now proceed to the Senate.

Governor Mutai was present during the voting session, accompanied by his lawyers, led by veteran lawyer Katwa Kigen.

This is the second time Governor Mutai has faced an impeachment. In October 2024, a similar motion saw 31 out of 47 MCAs vote in favour of his impeachment, although 16 MCAs allied to the governor boycotted the session entirely.

Mutai was, however, saved by the Senate after 34 senators voted to reject the impeachment, while only 10 supported his ouster.

The impeachment comes days after Mutai announced he was collecting signatures from Kericho residents to petition the President to dissolve the county government.

“Tomorrow we will begin collecting signatures across the county and petition the president to dissolve the county government of Kericho, then we will go back for fresh elections and let the people decide. We will not continue like this,” said Mutai on August 6.

