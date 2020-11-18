Keroche Family Gets ‘First Win’ In Tecra Muigai’s Death Inquest

(KDRTV) – A court has issued a ruling in favour of the Keroche Family over the inquest into the death of their daughter Tecra Muigai.

The inquest will now be heard in Nairobi and not in Lamu as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had requested.

The family had challenged the application to transfer the inquest to the Coastal County saying it would have inconvenienced them.

Principal magistrate Zainab Abdul ruled that the inquest will be heard in Nairobi because it is where Tecra died.

“I find that the proper court to hear this inquest is Milimani Court in Nairobi and not Lamu. Although the deceased sustained injuries, which led to her death in Lamu, she died in Nairobi and the nearest court where she died is here,” the magistrate said.

Tecra’s mother, Tabitha Karanja, had pleaded with the court not to move the case to Lamu as they were afraid Omar Lali would try to harm them.

Omar was Tecra’s boyfriend and also the main suspect in her death. Tabitha said that he commands a lot of influence in Shela Town where he works a beach boy and could have found a way to harm the family.

The Keroche CEO also claimed that she had evidence which directly links the 54-year old to Tecra’s death.

Tecra, the Keroche Breweries Director of Strategy and Innovation died on May 2. She had been involved in an accident at a holiday house Lamu a week earlier.

Omar Lali was arrested for murder. However, the DPP opted to drop the murder charges and opted for an inquest.