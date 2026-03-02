Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

Kerugoya Teacher Arrested Over Alleged Defilement of Deaf Students

Vincent Olando

Published

A cloud of outrage and disbelief has engulfed Kirinyaga County following the arrest of a 43-year-old teacher at the Kerugoya School for the Deaf over allegations of defiling two minors with hearing disabilities.

Parents and residents say the institution-established as a safe haven for children who are abled differently, has become the scene of a profound betrayal of trust.

According to officials, the suspect, a male teacher at the school, is accused of sexually abusing two deaf students under his care.

The disturbing claims have  alsotriggered widespread condemnation, with many questioning how such alleged acts could occur within a learning environment meant to nurture and protect vulnerable children.

In a formal statement released in response to the incident, an office following up on the matter expressed deep sorrow and outrage. “Our office is deeply saddened and outraged by the reported cases of defilement of minors at Kerugoya School for the Deaf perpetrated by a male teacher at the institution,” the statement read.

The allegations represent a grave violation of the rights, dignity, and safety of children. Any act of sexual abuse within such an institution is not only criminal but also a profound betrayal of trust placed in caregivers, educators, and administrators.

For children living with disabilities, schools are not merely places of learning but also critical spaces where communication, safety, and emotional support are closely tied to trusted adults. Advocacy groups argue that this makes safeguarding measures in special needs institutions even more essential.

Authorities confirmed that they are liaising with relevant investigative agencies to ensure the matter is handled thoroughly. “We expect a swift, transparent, and impartial process that guarantees justice for the affected students,” the statement emphasized.

As the suspect remains in custody pending further investigations, pressure is mounting on the justice system to act decisively.

Beyond the arrest, parents are demanding a comprehensive review of safety protocols, especially in boarding and special needs schools, to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The dignity and safety of every child must come first!

