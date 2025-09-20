KETRACO Sacks John Mativo As MD, Appoints Kipkemoi Kibias as Acting Boss

Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) Managing Director John Mativo has been sacked a year before the completion of his three-year term in the position.

Mativo, who has been the KETRACO MD since April 2023, has been replaced by Kipkemoi Kibias in an acting capacity effective Friday, September 19.

In a statement, the KETRACO Board of Directors said the appointment followed consultations with the Chief of Staff, Head of Public Service, and the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum.

“The board of directors would like to appreciate the outgoing Managing Director/CEO, Dr John Muoki Mativo, for his invaluable service and contribution to the company. We wish him well in his future endeavors,” KETRACO said.

The reasons behind Mativo’s forced exit from KETRACO remain undisclosed, and this comes at a time when the company is aggressively pushing to build some critical transmission and distribution lines via the Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Meanwhile, Kibias brings over two decades of experience in his new role as the KETRACO MD. Kibias has built his expertise across multiple areas, including design and construction, power system planning, operation, and maintenance.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical & Electronics Engineering from Jomo Kenyata University of Agriculture, a Master’s in Business Administration (Strategic Mgt.) from Catholic University of Eastern Africa, a Master’s in Nuclear Power Plant Plant Engineering Dom KEPCO International Nuclear Graduate School KINGS, Ulsan, South Korea, and currently pursuing Doctor of Philosophy in Energy Studies at Moi University.

Kibias is registered with the Engineers Board of Kenya as a professional engineer, a corporate member of the Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK), and a committee member at the Federation of African Engineering Organizations (FAFO) Nuclear Committee.

He previously served as General Manager for System Operation and Power Management, where he worked across multiple regional capacities.

Kibias also held positions as Regional Manager in two regions and County Manager in various counties, and contributed to Design and Construction, Power System Planning, Operation and Maintenance, and Regional coordination roles at Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC).