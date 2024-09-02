Connect with us

News

Kevin Kang’ethe Extradited To The US

By

Published

FotoJet 5

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga has secured the extradition of Kevin Kang’ethe to the United States of America.

In a statement on Monday, September 2, 2024, the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said Kang’ethe left Nairobi on September 1, 2024.

Kang’ethe is set to face the charge of murder at Suffolk Superior Court in Pemberton Square, Boston on September 3, 2024.

The suspect flew to Kenya in 2023 after allegedly killing Margaret Mbitu and was on the run until he was apprehended by Kenyan authorities to face the law.

He was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina who subsequently ruled that he be extradited.

“I wish to reiterate my commitment and support whenever needed to the United States of America and in particular the prosecution team as they proceed with the next phase of the case,” said Ingonga.

He added, “To the family of the Late Margaret Mbitu, we offer our support and prayers.”

Kang’ethe’s extradition comes after DPP Ingonga assured Federal Bureau Investigations (FBI) Director Christopher Wray during talks in Nairobi in June 2024 that his office was keen to ensure justice involving this case is done in an expeditious manner.

“The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) remains committed to executing its constitutional mandate in accordance with the rule of law and further, with due regard to the public interest, the administration of justice, and the prevention of abuse of the legal process,” the statement added.

On February 7, 2024, Kangethe escaped from Muthaiga police station where he had been held. He was however re-arrested in Ngong town, Kajiado County as he sought refuge at one of his relatives’ homes.

Also Read: Court Issues Fresh Directive On Kelvin Kang'ethe After Escaping From Police Station

