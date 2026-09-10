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Key Witness in Albert Ojwang’ Murder Case Dies Before Testifying

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

File image of Albert Ojwang

File image of Albert Ojwang

Stephen Maina Nderitu, a key witness in the Albert Ojwang murder case, has reportedly passed away before testifying.

Nderitu who was attached to the Office of the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at the time of Ojwang’s death during the controversial death of  Ojwang, died on Monday, hours after leaving work.

The police officer reportedly collapsed shortly after leaving his workplace and died.

According to a post-mortem examination conducted on the body of Nderitu, he passed away due to acute ulcers, cardiac arrest, and depression.

Nderitu’s death comes at a critical stage of the trial, as he was expected to take the stand and provide crucial testimony in the coming weeks.

Investigators said Nderitu recorded a statement on Monday, May 18, in which he provided sensitive details relating to the case.

The statement is expected to provide crucial information that could strengthen the prosecution’s case by helping establish a clearer account of Ojwang’s final hours and the events that took place at the police station.

Nderitu was on duty on the night when Ojwang was beaten to death at the Central Police Station. He also witnessed the tampering with CCTV footage that captured the events leading to Ojwang’s death.

The late Ojwang died under mysterious circumstances while in custody at Central Police Station in Nairobi on June 8, 2025.

Ojwang had been arrested a day earlier in Homa Bay for allegedly defaming Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat on X and was transferred to Nairobi.

Later that night, officers reported that Ojwang was “making noise” before he was found unconscious just four minutes later.

Ojwang was rushed to Mbagathi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Initial police reports claimed he died by suicide after hitting his head against a cell wall.

However, an autopsy conducted on June 10 revealed that his injuries were not self-inflicted.

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