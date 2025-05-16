KFS Clarifies Reports Of Luxury Hotel Being Built at Ngong Forest

The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has responded to uproar over an ongoing construction within Ngong Forest.

In a statement on Friday, KFS said the construction is a camp and not a luxury hotel as reported on social media.

“KFS wishes to clarify that this camp, comprising tents on semi-permanent infrastructures, is an approved development under the Ngong Road Forest Management Plan,” KFS stated.

According to KFS, the sanctuary block of Ngong Road Forest is currently undergoing significant enhancements, including the installation of an electric fence to bolster its security, enhance natural regeneration, and provide controlled access to the forest block.

KFS noted that the issuance of the license for the camp, a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report was prepared in accordance with established laws and procedures.

The service noted that the ongoing development of Ngong Road Forest aims to establish a premier green space for Nairobi residents, thereby alleviating the substantial visitor pressure on Karura Forest, which currently receives over 80,000 visitors monthly.

Further, KFS said it will institute strict fiscal regulations stipulating that all payments for forest resources, such as visitor access, venue hire, licenses, and fees, must be paid directly via government payment platforms.

“Therefore, KFS notes with concern that the Greenbelt Movement, a long-standing partner, is disseminating what appears to be misleading information. This information, contained in a letter. ostensibly addressed to the Service, risks inciting public discontent regarding the status of Ngong Road Forest,” KFS added.

Earlier, the Greenbelt Movement raised concerns over the construction of the camp, given that the project was being done in a forest.

Also Read: Ngong Forest Under Threat as Luxury Hotel Builds in Secret