KFS Suspends Construction of Eco-Camp Inside Ngong Forest

The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has temporarily suspended the ongoing construction of a bush eco-camp in the Sanctuary block of Ngong Road Forest following public outcry.

In a statement, KFS said the suspension is necessary to allow time for roundtable discussions with all stakeholders to address the public’s concerns.

“To handle this matter, Kenya Forest Service will convene a roundtable discussion with all stakeholders to address all concerns. As of now, all activities relating to the development of the eco-camp stand suspended,” KFS stated.

KFS noted that it was aware of the various concerns that have been raised regarding the development of the eco-camp.

The Service clarified that the site in question is not forested land but a natural glade, an open space within the forest that lacks trees and is instead covered with bushes and grass

“The eco-camp is being developed in an area which has been clearly captured in the Ngong Road Forest green master plan as an ecotourism zone. The master plan was developed, verified, and adopted by stakeholders following intensive public participation,” KFS said.

According to KFS, the project to develop the eco–camp was approved procedurally, having been assessed, and no extreme negative environmental impacts were identified.

KFS went on to explain that the project was reportedly challenged by a former applicant who had earlier sought to establish a Green Kids Museum on the same site.

“One of the members is known to have applied to develop a Green Kids Museum Project, which was to occupy eight (8) acres on the same site where the eco–camp is being developed.

“However, the applicant was unable to proceed with the museum, citing inability to meet the financial obligations of a Special Use License. This same person, in collaboration with other members of a known Civil Society, has created the misinformation that is currently circulating concerning the development of the eco–camp,” KFS added.

