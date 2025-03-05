KHRC Reveals Number Of Deaths and Injuries from Shauri Moyo Protests

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has revealed that two people lost their lives during the Wednesday protests in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi.

In a statement, the commission said one of the victims, Dennis Muthui, is at the Nairobi Funeral Home while the whereabouts of the body of the second victim are unknown.

“Police fatally shot Ibrahim Ramadhan in Pumwani, Kamkunji, yesterday. When residents took to the streets this morning to protest his killing, officers opened fire again, resulting in two more deaths. One of the victims, Dennis Muthui, is at the Nairobi Funeral Home, while the whereabouts of the third body remain unknown after police took it away,” the statement read in part.

The Human Rights Commission also reported that eight people were injured during the demos with some sustaining gunshot wounds.

Six victims are currently receiving treatment at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital. Another victim, Trevis Masiva, has been admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital. One person has since been discharged from Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

KHRC condemned the use of lethal force by police and demanded that the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) launch an investigation into the officers responsible for the shootings.

“We demand an immediate end to the use of lethal force by police. The right to protest must be upheld. We also demand that IPOA launch an investigation into the officers responsible for these shootings and ensure those found guilty face justice,” the commission added.

Further, KHRC said it will continue monitoring the situation and gathering evidence to ensure accountability.

The chaos in Majengo, Shauri Moyo started on Wednesday after the police shot dead a 17-year-old boy.

The irate residents lit bonfires and barricaded roads in the area, bringing business to a standstill in the Gikomba market.

A section of the protestors stormed the area chief’s office and set it on fire before torching houses belonging to the police.

