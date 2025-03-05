Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

KHRC Reveals Number Of Deaths and Injuries from Shauri Moyo Protests

By

Published

Photo collage of scenes at Majengo during the protest

Photo collage of scenes at Majengo during the protest

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has revealed that two people lost their lives during the Wednesday protests in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi.

In a statement, the commission said one of the victims, Dennis Muthui, is at the Nairobi Funeral Home while the whereabouts of the body of the second victim are unknown.

“Police fatally shot Ibrahim Ramadhan in Pumwani, Kamkunji, yesterday. When residents took to the streets this morning to protest his killing, officers opened fire again, resulting in two more deaths. One of the victims, Dennis Muthui, is at the Nairobi Funeral Home, while the whereabouts of the third body remain unknown after police took it away,” the statement read in part.

The Human Rights Commission also reported that eight people were injured during the demos with some sustaining gunshot wounds.

Six victims are currently receiving treatment at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital. Another victim, Trevis Masiva, has been admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital.  One person has since been discharged from Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

KHRC condemned the use of lethal force by police and demanded that the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) launch an investigation into the officers responsible for the shootings.

“We demand an immediate end to the use of lethal force by police. The right to protest must be upheld. We also demand that IPOA launch an investigation into the officers responsible for these shootings and ensure those found guilty face justice,” the commission added.

Further, KHRC said it will continue monitoring the situation and gathering evidence to ensure accountability.

The chaos in Majengo, Shauri Moyo started on Wednesday after the police shot dead a 17-year-old boy.

The irate residents lit bonfires and barricaded roads in the area, bringing business to a standstill in the Gikomba market.

A section of the protestors stormed the area chief’s office and set it on fire before torching houses belonging to the police.

Also Read: IPOA Launches Probe Into Recent Police Abductions

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021