KHRC to Sue UDA Party Over Ksh69 Million Tax Evasion

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has announced it will be taking legal action against the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in connection with mismanaging public funds.

In a statement on Sunday, April 26, KHRC said the Auditor General’s report established that the party deliberately failed to deduct and remit Pay As You Earn (PAYE) taxes for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 financial years, resulting in unpaid taxes amounting to Ksh69 million.

“The Kenya Human Rights Commission is taking legal action against the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and its officials for mismanaging public funds, breaking statutory and constitutional provisions, and failing to meet their tax obligations.

“The Auditor General found that UDA paid over Sh128 million in net salaries but failed, on purpose and by neglect, to deduct and send Pay As You Earn (PAYE) taxes. This caused Sh69 million in unpaid taxes for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 financial years,” read the statement.

KHRC claimed that UDA, which has been the largest beneficiary of the Political Parties Fund, received more than Sh789 million in the 2025–2026 financial year alone, funds derived from taxpayers.

The commission argued that the alleged mismanagement represents a breach of public trust and accountability from the ruling party.

“We have every reason to be enraged, demand accountability from UDA and its luminaries, and ensure that entities benefiting from public funds meet the highest standards of integrity and compliance,” KHRC said.

Besides PAYE, the commission accused the party of failing to remit withholding tax and the public procurement capacity-building levy, in violation of the Public Finance Management Act.

It also alleged that UDA did not make mandatory contributions to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), exposing employees to the risk of losing social protection benefits.

Further, KHRC claimed that the UDA party failed to remit the housing levy for its staff as required under the Affordable Housing Act, 2024.

“Ironically, even though UDA strongly supports the housing project, it did not pay the housing levy for its employees. Clearly, the party does not believe in its own vision of affordable housing,” said the commission.

The human rights body has also called on key oversight institutions to intervene. It urged the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to recover all unpaid taxes and penalties, and asked the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) to review UDA’s compliance status.

KHRC also called on the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate the alleged misuse of public resources, and urged the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to prosecute any officials found culpable.