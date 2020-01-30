News
Kiambu Deputy Governors To Be Sworn In As Governor
The Kiambu County Deputy Governor James Nyoro is set to be sworn on Thursday, January 30 as the Governor as the Senate approved former Governor Ferdinand Waititu`s impeachment
The agricultural economist and former employees of Egerton University James Nyoro will today by the new Kiambu governor
This come bares hours after former Governor Waititu was impeached
The judiciary issued a statement confirming that the High Court judge James Onyiego will preside over Nyoro`s swearing-in ceremony
Waititu was impeached on Wednesday, January 29, after 27 senators voter to oust him with only 11 votings to support him
KDRTV also understands that a section of Kiambu MCAs allied to Waititu had threatened to oust James Nyoro
Follow for more…
