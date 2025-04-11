”Kibaki Taught Me, Ruto Disappointed Me” — Gachagua’s Bold Tribute Sparks Political Buzz at Serena Hotel Memorial

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua offered a heartfelt tribute to the late President Mwai Kibaki, recalling a defining moment from his youth that left a lasting impact on his life and career.

Speaking during the second Mwai Kibaki Memorial Lecture and Luncheon held at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi, Gachagua reflected on a visit he made to Kibaki’s office in 1988 while still a student at the University of Nairobi. At the time, Kibaki was serving as Kenya’s Vice President.

“I was the chairman of the Nyeri University Students Association and requested an appointment through my local MP,” Gachagua recalled. “When we met, Kibaki asked about my future goals. I told him I wanted to go into business and thought he might offer financial support. Instead, he reached for a book from his shelf.”

Kibaki handed him a copy of Oil by Jonathan Black, advising him to read it if he truly wanted to succeed in business. Gachagua described the encounter as a simple but powerful lesson that helped lay the foundation for his journey into entrepreneurship.

“That was his way of mentoring me. No money, just knowledge. And today, I consider myself a successful businessman thanks to that moment,” he said.

Gachagua, who earned a degree in Political Science and Literature from the University of Nairobi—a university known in the 1980s and 1990s for producing political leaders—went on to serve in public administration before joining national politics.

He used the opportunity to praise Kibaki’s leadership, especially his prudent economic policies and effective use of public funds. According to Gachagua, Kibaki’s government ensured that taxes paid by Kenyans translated into visible development.

“People don’t resist taxation. What frustrates them is not knowing how their money is used,” Gachagua said. “Under Kibaki, development could be seen and felt. Today, we are witnessing a different story—taxes that feel punitive and unaccounted for.”

He also weighed in on the recent debate surrounding Butere Girls High School and their controversial play Echoes of War, as well as reports of student mistreatment in Nakuru. Gachagua blamed these incidents on the weakening of the country’s intelligence systems and criticized National Intelligence Service Director General Noordin Haji for failing to safeguard students.

The memorial lecture served not only as a platform to honor Kibaki’s legacy but also as a gathering point for leaders from across the political divide including Kalonzo Musyoka—an acknowledgment of the enduring impact of Kibaki’s leadership and the values he upheld throughout his career.