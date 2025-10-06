Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

News

Kibera Court Hands Man 50-Year Jail Term for Defiling Minor

Published

A Kibera court on Monday, October 6, sentenced a man to 50 years in prison for defiling a minor at Raila Slums.

In a statement, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the verdict was delivered after the prosecution called 8 witnesses to testify against the accused.

According to the ODPP, the suspect lured the unsuspecting minor to his house and defiled her while recording the incident on his mobile phone.

“In a sentence that highlights the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) commitment towards tackling this vice, the man was handed the sentence for the offence he committed at Raila Slums.

“Prosecution, led by Ann Murage, availed eight witnesses in this case who narrated how the accused lured the unsuspecting minor to his house and defiled her while recording the incident on his mobile phone,” read part of the statement.

Kibera Principal Magistrate Christine Njagi, while convicting the accused for defilement and possession of pornography, termed the offence sadistic, explaining the minor had been robbed off her childhood.

In addition to the jail term, Njagi ruled that the accused pay the victim Ksh. 2 million as restitution as per the Victims Protection Act.

Further, the accused will be under supervision for seven years upon completion of his sentence, as per Section 39 of the Sexual Offences Act.

This comes days after a teacher has been found guilty and convicted for engaging in indecent acts with school children in Malaba, Busia County.

The primary school teacher was charged with 10 counts of committing an indecent act with a child contrary to section 11(1) of the Sexual Offences Act and promoting sexual offences with a child contrary to section 12(b) of the same Act.

The prosecution called 13 witnesses in support of the case. The witnesses, who were young boys of between 14 and 17 years of age, testified to repeated abuse in classrooms.

The sentencing of the case will be delivered on October 16, 2025.

