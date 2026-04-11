Kibra Residents Protest 13-Day Eviction Notice, Demand More Time and Fair Compensation

Residents of Kibra’s Soweto Zones C and D staged protests on Saturday, opposing a government directive requiring them to vacate their homes within 13 days to pave the way for an urban upgrading project.

The residents described the timeline as abrupt and impractical, saying it had disrupted their lives and left many uncertain about their future. With the eviction deadline set for April 23, 2026, affected families say they are struggling to find alternative housing and sources of income within such a short period.

Speaking to the media, several residents expressed frustration over the lack of adequate preparation and consultation prior to the notice. Many noted that businesses in the area had already shut down, cutting off their livelihoods.

“I do not have any means and alternative to survive; whatever the government is doing is unjust and unfair to me,” said an elderly resident. “I ask the government to help me relocate or provide me with a job so that I can be able to sustain my needs; otherwise, this looks like a death sentence to me.”

Concerns have also been raised over the Ksh60,000 compensation offered to those displaced. Residents argue that the amount is insufficient to cover relocation costs, rent deposits, school transfers for children, and restarting small businesses.

“This demolition has negatively impacted us despite the Ksh60,000 that we were given. That amount cannot be enough to pay a house deposit, look for an alternative school for kids, and channel it to business,” said another affected resident.

While some families have begun moving out in compliance with the directive, demolitions have already started in parts of the settlement, signaling the government’s determination to proceed with the project.

In a notice issued by the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development, authorities maintained that the evictions are part of a broader urban renewal programme. The initiative aims to replace informal settlements with modern housing units under the Affordable Housing agenda championed by President William Ruto.

Despite this, residents are calling for an extension of the eviction deadline, increased compensation, and meaningful engagement with authorities to ensure a smoother and more humane transition.

As tensions rise, the situation in Kibra highlights the growing challenge of balancing urban development with the protection of vulnerable communities.